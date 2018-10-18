Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out Friday vs. Milwaukee
Leaf (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.
Leaf sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's season opener and is still dealing with some discomfort a day later. He's reportedly suited up for Thursday's practice, but has a noticeable limp and it's unclear how much of the session he'll actually go through. Either way, with the Pacers heading into a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, Leaf will miss at least one of those contests too avoid putting to much strain on the ankle.
