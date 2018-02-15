Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out vs. Nets
Leaf (calf) will not play Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Leaf continues to nurse a left calf injury, and he'll be inactive for a fifth straight game heading into the All-Star break. The rookie was considered questionable heading into the day, so it seems likely that he'll be ready to go once the Pacers resume play after the break.
