Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls
Leaf (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Bulls, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf is simply dealing with some overall soreness and this is the last opportunity to give him a night off for rest before next week's regular-season opener. Once healthy, Leaf should provide depth in the frontcourt, but he'll likely struggle to provide fantasy utility unless the Pacers are dealing with some injuries.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.