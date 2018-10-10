Leaf (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Bulls, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leaf is simply dealing with some overall soreness and this is the last opportunity to give him a night off for rest before next week's regular-season opener. Once healthy, Leaf should provide depth in the frontcourt, but he'll likely struggle to provide fantasy utility unless the Pacers are dealing with some injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories