Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out with calf injury Wednesday
Leaf is dealing with a calf injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf reportedly suffered the injury during Wednesday's morning shootaround and will now be forced to sit out against the Pelicans. However, Leaf was a DNP-CD in each of the last two games, so his absence should go unnoticed in the fantasy realm. His next shot to play will come on Friday against the Celtics.
