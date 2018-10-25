Leaf finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.

Leaf missed the last three games with an ankle injury but was able to give it a go in this one. Nevertheless, as evidenced by Leaf's pedestrian stat-line, the sophomore power forward is unlikely to be much of a factor in the team's deep frontcourt rotation.