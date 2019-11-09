Leaf ended with four points and one rebound in nine minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.

Leaf barely saw the court Friday, a far cry from his double-double only five days ago. The fact Myles Turner (ankle) and Goga Bitadze (concussion) were out mattered little as Leaf remained fixed to the bench for the majority of the game. He is a non-factor in all but the deepest fantasy formats.