Leaf posted four points (1-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage victory over the Blazers.

Leaf was awful from the field, but he helped make up for it by his strong work on the glass and no turnovers. With Domantas Sabonis' availability for the first seeding game unclear due to plantar fasciitis, Leaf may end up being called upon to fill some frontcourt minutes for the Pacers.