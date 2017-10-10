Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Puts together two-way performance Monday
Leaf tallied eight points (4-7 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.
Leaf has been putting together a solid preseason, shooting 12-for-20 from the field and registering nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 60 minutes. While he may see some rotational run in the Pacers' second unit, there likely won't be enough minutes to go around in order to make him fantasy relevant in standard leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...