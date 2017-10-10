Leaf tallied eight points (4-7 FG), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Monday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.

Leaf has been putting together a solid preseason, shooting 12-for-20 from the field and registering nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 60 minutes. While he may see some rotational run in the Pacers' second unit, there likely won't be enough minutes to go around in order to make him fantasy relevant in standard leagues.