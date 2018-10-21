Leaf (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Leaf missed the Pacers last game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. He's seen just one minute of action this season, and likely won't see much action if he is good to go. More information regarding Leaf's status should come out prior to Monday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories