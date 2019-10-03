Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable for preseason opener
Leaf (quad) is considered questionable for Friday's preseason opener against the Kings.
The game is taking place in India, and Leaf made the trip with the team, which is an encouraging sign. Still, the Pacers won't take any chances in what's ultimately a meaningless two-game set. Expect some clarification on Leaf's status prior to the 9:30AM ET tip.
