Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable Saturday vs. Orlando
Leaf (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Magic.
Leaf missed Friday's game against the Cavs due to a sprained right ankle, which is apparently still giving him some pain. In his absence, Alex Poythress saw a slight uptick in workload, playing nine minutes compared to his season average of 4.3 (in the just 20 games he had appeared in prior).
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Out Friday vs. Cavs•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Misses practice, questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable to return with ankle injury•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Assigned to G-League•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...