Leaf (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Magic.

Leaf missed Friday's game against the Cavs due to a sprained right ankle, which is apparently still giving him some pain. In his absence, Alex Poythress saw a slight uptick in workload, playing nine minutes compared to his season average of 4.3 (in the just 20 games he had appeared in prior).

