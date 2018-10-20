Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable to play vs. Nets
Leaf (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Leaf was held out of Friday's loss to Milwaukee with a sprained left ankle, and the Pacers will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call on his status on the second night of a back-to-back. With Domantas Sabonis (knee) also questionable, Indiana could end up shorthanded in the frontcourt if one or both sit out.
