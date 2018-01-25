Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Questionable to return with ankle injury
Leaf is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Suns with a right ankle sprain.
Leaf picked up the injury after colliding with an opponent in the second quarter of Wednesday's contest. The big man had two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound prior to heading to the locker room.
