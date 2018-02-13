Play

Leaf (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

This is the second straight game that Leaf has been listed as questionable with a sore left calf, but given that Wednesday's contest is the team's last before heading into the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Pacers hold the rookie out again.

