Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Racks up 17 points off bench Friday
Leaf scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The rebuilding Pacers have indicated they will bring the 18th overall pick in this year's draft slowly, but after failing to score a point in 10 minutes in his debut Wednesday, Leaf turned in an eye-opening performance in this one. If he continues to fill up the bucket this efficiently, Indiana may find itself leaning more and more heavily on the rookie as the season wears on given their lack of established scoring options.
