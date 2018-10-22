Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Ruled out Monday
Leaf (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This will be Leaf's second straight absence while he continues to attend to an ankle injury. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Pacers' rotation, however, especially with Domantas Sabonis (knee) back in the lineup Monday.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...