Leaf collected eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Magic.

Leaf finished with a season high rebounding total while matching his season high in minutes. Leaf had been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games, but the absence of Domantas Sabonis (illness) and the lopsided score provided Leaf with an opportunity to get some reps. If Sabonis is sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Kings, it's possible Leaf will once again be called upon to play a minor role.