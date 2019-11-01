Leaf will start at power forward Friday against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old will enter the lineup in place of Myles Turner (ankle), who is currently considered week-to-week and won't play Friday. Leaf did not see the court in Wednesday's game at Brooklyn and is averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over 11.0 minutes in his three appearances this season.