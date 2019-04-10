Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Starting Wednesday
Leaf will start Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
With most of the Pacers' key players taking a seat, Leaf will draw his first start of the season. When seeing at least 15 minutes, he's averaged 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.9 minutes.
