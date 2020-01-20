Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Still excluded from rotation
Leaf (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Pacers' 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Leaf has yet to see any use off the bench through the Pacers' first nine games of January, with all of Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Goga Bitadze, Doug McDermott, JaKarr Sampson and T.J. Warren seemingly ahead of him for playing time in the frontcourt. The third-year big man will likely need at least two of those players to miss extended action before even getting the opportunity to fill a minor role on the Pacers' second unit.
