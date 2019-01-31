Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Strong showing off bench
Leaf scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected three rebounds along with a block across 15 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Leaf was unexpectedly one of Indiana's more productive role players, finishing with a double-digit scoring total for the first time in over two months. The 21-year-old forward has received an uptick in playing time over his team's previous two contests, although that's likely because Pacers have been blown out in each of those games. Leaf is averaging just 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds through 28 matchups this year.
