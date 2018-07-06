Leaf struggled from the floor in his Las Vegas Summer League debut Friday, finishing with four points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3PT) to go with 10 rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

Last year's first-round pick didn't make much of an impact at the NBA level as a rookie, and his showing Friday wasn't exactly encouraging. Leaf will look to bounce back Saturday when the Pacers take on the Spurs.