Leaf had his team option for the 2019-20 season exercised by the Pacers on Wednesday.

Leaf was largely glued to the bench as a rookie last season, seeing action in 53 games and posting averages of 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds across 8.6 minutes. While the Pacers no longer have guys like Al Jefferson and Lance Stephenson in the frontcourt, they did bring in the likes of Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott and Kyle O'Quinn this offseason, so it seems unlikely that Leaf sees a drastic increase in his playing time during Year 2.