Pacers' T.J. Leaf: To be 'brought along slowly'
Leaf, according to coach Nate McMillan, will be brought along slowly, seeing 10-15 minutes per game to begin the season, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports.
While Leaf will only be getting 10-15 minutes per game now, McMillan's phrasing implies Leaf will see more minutes in the future. While he's unlikely to make a fantasy impact right now, fantasy owners in deeper leagues may want to watch his minutes and production as the season progresses.
