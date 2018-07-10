Leaf delivered 20 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

Leaf now has back-to-back solid scoring performances on his Vegas resume after shooting just 2-for-14 in the opener. The 2017 first-round pick is looking to plant the seed for a much bigger role in the coming campaign after averaging just 8.6 minutes across 53 games during his rookie season, although the Pacers currently have a relatively deep collection of frontcourt talent.