Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday
Leaf (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans,
Leaf was originally ruled out for Tuesday's contest, but it appears he could end up giving it a go. Leaf would add some much-needed frontcourt depth for the Pacers' matchup with the Pelicans with Domantas Sabonis (calf) ruled out. Leaf will likely be a game-time decision Tuesday.
