Leaf (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans,

Leaf was originally ruled out for Tuesday's contest, but it appears he could end up giving it a go. Leaf would add some much-needed frontcourt depth for the Pacers' matchup with the Pelicans with Domantas Sabonis (calf) ruled out. Leaf will likely be a game-time decision Tuesday.

