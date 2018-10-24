Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Will be available
Leaf (ankle) will be available Wednesday against the Spurs.
Leaf has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he'll return to being an option off the bench for coach Nate McMillan. The 2017 first-rounder was limited to just one minute of action in the opener after missing much of his rookie season with multiple injuries.
