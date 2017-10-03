Leaf (undisclosed) will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game at Milwaukee, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leaf has been battling an undisclosed injury for about a month but returned to practice last Tuesday. Since the Pacers are currently in a rebuilding phase, Leaf, Indiana's first round pick of the 2017 draft, will get opportunities to jump into the rotation during the regular season, although he'll be splitting time with Bojan Bogdanovic and Domantas Sabonis behind Thaddeus Young.