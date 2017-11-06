Leaf (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Pacers radio host Pat Boylan reports.

Coach Nate McMillan indicated that Leaf's ankle is feeling better, but he's still not to the point where the medical staff is willing to give him the green light to return. It also seems unlikely that Leaf will play in the second night of the team's back-to-back on Wednesday, which would make his next opportunity to return a matchup against the Bulls on Friday. Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis should take on the majority of the power forward minutes.