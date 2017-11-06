Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Will remain out Tuesday
Leaf (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Pacers radio host Pat Boylan reports.
Coach Nate McMillan indicated that Leaf's ankle is feeling better, but he's still not to the point where the medical staff is willing to give him the green light to return. It also seems unlikely that Leaf will play in the second night of the team's back-to-back on Wednesday, which would make his next opportunity to return a matchup against the Bulls on Friday. Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis should take on the majority of the power forward minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Won't play Sunday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leaves Friday's game with ankle sprain•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Racks up 17 points off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: To be 'brought along slowly'•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Puts together two-way performance Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leads team in scoring with 18•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...