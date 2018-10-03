Leaf will start at power forward in place of the injured Thaddeus Young (foot) during Thursday's preseason opener against the Rockets, J. Michael of IndyStar Sports reports.

Leaf saw spot run last season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.5 boards across 8.6 minutes in 53 appearances. He'll look to gain some valuable experience as a starter against a high-level Western Conference opponent.

More News
Our Latest Stories