Leaf (ankle) won't play during Sunday's game against the Knicks, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leaf left Friday's game with an ankle sprain, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to hold him out of Sunday's contest. His 14.8 minutes per game may be distributed to the likes of Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis.

