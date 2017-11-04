Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Won't play Sunday
Leaf (ankle) won't play during Sunday's game against the Knicks, Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Leaf left Friday's game with an ankle sprain, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to hold him out of Sunday's contest. His 14.8 minutes per game may be distributed to the likes of Thaddeus Young and Domantas Sabonis.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leaves Friday's game with ankle sprain•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Racks up 17 points off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: To be 'brought along slowly'•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Puts together two-way performance Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Leads team in scoring with 18•
-
Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...