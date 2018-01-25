Leaf (ankle) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Suns, Pacers sideline reporter Pat Boylan reports.

Leaf had the chance to see a few extra minutes Wednesday with some rotation players out with injury, but ended up suffering an ankle injury early on in the first half after playing just five minutes. He's officially been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's contest and will likely undergo additional test over the next 24 hours or so to determine if he'll need to miss more time. Tentatively consider Leaf questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, though even if he did sit out, it likely wouldn't have a drastic impact on the Pacers' regular rotation.