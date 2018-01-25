Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Won't return Wednesday
Leaf (ankle) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Suns, Pacers sideline reporter Pat Boylan reports.
Leaf had the chance to see a few extra minutes Wednesday with some rotation players out with injury, but ended up suffering an ankle injury early on in the first half after playing just five minutes. He's officially been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's contest and will likely undergo additional test over the next 24 hours or so to determine if he'll need to miss more time. Tentatively consider Leaf questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, though even if he did sit out, it likely wouldn't have a drastic impact on the Pacers' regular rotation.
More News
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.