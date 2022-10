McConnell (knee) will be available for Monday's contest against the Nets, Wilson Moore of IndyStar Sports reports.

After missing the team's last contest, McConnell will be available for Monday's matchup against the Nets. The veteran point guard has averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 14.2 minutes over his first six appearances of the season.