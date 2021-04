McConnell went for four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 loss to Brooklyn.

McConnell shot 30 percent or worse from the field for the third time across the last four games but came through with solid supporting stats in limited action. With Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Edmond Sumner (knee) going down in Thursday's game, McConnell could be looking at an increased workload going forward.