McConnell (back) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

McConnell is back following a two-game absence. With Tyrese Haliburton (knee) out at least three games, the veteran should see an expanded role. In his six starts this season, McConnell has averaged 12.7 points, 8.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes.