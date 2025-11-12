Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Available to make season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
After missing Indiana's first 10 regular-season games due to a strained left hamstring he sustained during the preseason, McConnell will make his season debut against Utah. While the Pacers haven't confirmed whether the veteran point guard will operate under a specific minutes restriction, head coach Rick Carlisle said the team will monitor his playing time, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
