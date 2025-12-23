McConnell (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell was held out of Monday's loss to Boston due to left knee soreness but will shed his questionable tag and suit up for the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back set. Over his last five games, the veteran point guard has averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes per tilt.