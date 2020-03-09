Pacers' T.J. McConnell: back in double figures

McConnell finished with 12 points (6-10 FG), five assists and one rebound across 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

McConnell reached double digits for the second time in three games while providing his usual steady hand running point for the second unit. Although he's one of the better bench players in the league, McConnell's contributions of 6.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game aren't enough to warrant him a roster spot in most formats.