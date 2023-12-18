McConnell won't start Monday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

McConnell posted 10 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 26 minutes as a starter Saturday versus the Timberwolves. However, Tyrese Haliburton has been cleared to suit up Monday after missing that contest, so McConnell will head back to the bench. Across 17 appearances as a reserve, McConnell has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 14.8 minutes per game.