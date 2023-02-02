McConnell will come off the bench Thursday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

With Tyrese Haliburton (knee) returning Thursday, McConnell will head back to his usual bench role. Fantasy managers that have relied on McConnell during this stretch should likely explore dropping him during the upcoming waiver period unless you're desperate for assists. When coming off the bench this season, the veteran has averaged 6.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 18.1 minutes.