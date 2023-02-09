McConnell finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Heat.

He actually out-scored starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the first time that's happened in four games since Haliburton returned from a knee injury. McConnell has been surprisingly productive over the last month, averaging 13.6 points, 7.3 assists, 4.6 boards and 1.2 steals in the last 15 games -- five of them in the starting lineup -- and if Haliburton winds up needing additional rest, his 30-year-old backup figures to be a must-add in DFS.