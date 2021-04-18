McConnell accumulated 18 points (9-10 FG), seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

The 29-year-old recorded one of his most efficient games of the season, hitting nine out of 10 field-goal attempts. McConnell also bounced back from Friday's four-point effort to post his 18th double-digit scoring performance of the season. The sixth-year guard has been a consistent source of assists (6.5) and steals (1.8) off the bench this season and should continue playing a pivotal role for the ninth-seeded Pacers the rest of the way.