Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Cleared to play

McConnell (groin) will be available Saturday against the Magic, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

As expected, McConnell will be making his return following a two-game absence resulting from groin soreness. Across his past four appearances, he's averaged 11.8 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.

