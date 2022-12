McConnell (illness) has been cleared to play Wednesday against Minnesota.

McConnell missed the Pacers' last two games due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll join Tyrese Haliburton (groin) and Myles Turner (hamstring) in returning to the rotation Wednesday. The veteran guard is averaging 20.2 minutes per game off the bench over his last 10 appearances. He's providing fantasy managers with 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game during that span.