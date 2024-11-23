McConnell closed with 12 points (6-8 FG), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks.

McConnell extended his streak of games with double-digit points to three games, and four in his last five, while also ending just two assists away from what would've been his first double-double of the season. McConnell doesn't need to start to be reliable in most fantasy formats, and he remains one of the most productive second-unit guards in the league. The veteran is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across 10 bench appearances since the beginning of November.