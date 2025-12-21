McConnell ended Saturday's 128-109 loss to the Pelicans with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 18 minutes.

McConnell made the most of his minutes off the bench, missing just two shots overall and ending just two assists away from a double-double. The veteran signal-caller scored in double digits coming off the bench for the ninth time this season, and the eight assists tied his season-high output. McConnell should remain a steady presence off the bench, but his second-unit role limits his fantasy upside considerably.