Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Coming off bench Friday
McConnell will come off the bench Friday against the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
With Malcolm Brogdon (hip) out and Victor Oladipo (knee) in, Aaron Holiday will get the nod next to Oladipo in the backcourt. McConnell could still see plenty of action for the shorthanded Pacers, however.
