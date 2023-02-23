McConnell isn't starting Thursday against Boston, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell started the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break but will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Andrew Nembhard on Thursday. McConnell has come off the bench in seven of his last eight appearances and has averaged 8.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game over that stretch.