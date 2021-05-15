McConnell will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Caris LeVert (knee) is back in the starting five, so McConnell will come off the bench. He could still have a big role, however, as the Pacers remain shorthanded.
