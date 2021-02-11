McConnell tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 loss to Brooklyn.

McConnell has been able to carve out a consistent role for himself this season, something he has struggled with in previous campaigns. While this wasn't his best night, he still played 26 minutes and continues to be the best facilitator on the team. His fantasy value is limited to assists and steals but as we have seen, they can be tricky numbers to find on the waivers and so he is certainly in the standard league discussion.